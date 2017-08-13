Deputies: 1 killed in fiery Berrien Co. crash

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning.

It happened at 7:12 a.m. on Glendora Road, near Coveney Road, in Buchanan Township.

Investigators say the driver was eastbound on Glendora Road when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Deputies say the vehicle was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. When the fire was put out, crews found the victim dead inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine for an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

The crash is under investigation. Deputies say it is not known if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

