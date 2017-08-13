Deputies: Driver hits tow truck, flees

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck a tow truck as it cleaned up a crash just north of Battle Creek.

It happened at the intersection of North Avenue and Coolidge Street in Pennfield Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the initial crash happened around 1:40 a.m., when a driver broadsided a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities say alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors. Both drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Later, around 3:10 a.m., a McClaine’s Towing Service wrecker was picking up one of the vehicles when it was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that car ran away. Authorities brought in a K-9, but the driver wasn’t found.

Authorities did not report any injuries in the crash involving the tow truck.

The sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police are investigating both crashes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center at 269.781.0880. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or texting SOTIP and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

