Deputies: Teen critically injured in Cannon Twp. crash

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies say a teenager was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Kies Street NE and Blakely Drive NE.

Deputies say a car driven by 16-year-old Andrew Bareno was eastbound on Kies Street. Bareno tried to maneuver around another vehicle that was turning onto Kies Street, lost control and left the road. The car then struck an embankment on the southeast side of the intersection and ended up in the front yard of a home.

The rear-seat passenger, 16-year-old Chase Shuple, suffered a severe head injury and was unresponsive. He was removed from the vehicle by two citizens, who started rescue efforts until crews arrived. Crews continued rescue efforts before taking him to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Andrew Bareno and his front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Nathan Bareno, were not injured, authorities say.

Deputies say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

