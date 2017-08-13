KDPS: Man, 25, seriously injured in shooting; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday.

It happened at 3:51 a.m. in Fox Ridge Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Alamo Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Bronson hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they do not have any information about possible suspects at this point.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

