Police: Teen shot in finger in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the finger Sunday.

GRPD says it was called around 5:30 p.m. after the teen showed up to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The shooting is believed to have happened somewhere in the area of Alpine Avenue NW between Richmond and Leonard streets, but police say they don’t know precisely where. They haven’t been able to find a crime scene or any evidence.

The teen reported being jumped by three people, at which point the shooting happened. But GRPD said the teen has not been totally forthcoming about the incident or suspect descriptions.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

