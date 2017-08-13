Sheriff: 1 killed in break-in near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion south of Niles Sunday.

It happened at a house on Lawndale Avenue between 14th and 15th streets in Niles Township, according to WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Ind. Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told WNDU a female was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the woman’s husband called 911 and reported two men were in his basement and that one of them had shot his wife.

The suspects are believed to have fled in the victim’s car. Investigators are looking for that car, a dark-colored 2008 Mazda with license plate CMY3721.

Police don't know which way the men went so area broadcast is out on her car. They will stop it if it's seen. — Jen Cardone (@JCardoneWNDU) August 13, 2017

Anyone with information can call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269.983.7141 or submit a tip online.

