To The Point: two Michigan gov. candidate hopefuls





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislators from Washington to Lansing are taking much of the month of August off, but there is still political news.

There are a lot of folks who want to be the next Governor of the State of Michigan, two of which joined Political Reporter Rick Albin on this week’s “To The Point.”

Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck is seeking his party’s nomination and said he thinks he sees an opportunity.

“The most recent poll of Michigan primary voters that I’ve seen had 62 percent of the voters undecided. My name was not on that list, the Attorney General and Lt. Governor were,” he said. “You can’t say that it’s a matter of name recognition with them, they’ve been out there and what it tells me is that the people are seeing what’s on the shelf and they’re not buying and so I think that’s a huge opportunity for us.”

For the Democrats, a newcomer to the political scene is Shri Thanedar. He says he will bring a different approach to the job with a specific focus on jobs.

“I’m gonna say that I’m a proud Democrat. I believe in good quality jobs. I want to improve the education,” he said. “I want to invest in Michigan. I want to create skilled jobs and I want to create the skill and make education affordable for Michiganders.”

The race for Governor that will last more than a year, it’s already underway for Decision 2018.

Above in this Aug. 13, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” hear more from Colbeck and Thanedar.

