Aquinas Investing $58 Million in STEM Education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, Aquinas College announced its largest investment in the history of the college. A campaign called “Contributing to More” will raise $58 million dollars to invest in the STEM education areas of science, technology, engineering and math. New facilities, enhancements to technology, scholarships and support for professors are all included.

The investment is already able to be seen as the expansion and renovation of Albertus Magnus Hall of Science can be seen from the street. Upgrades to the building will include modern and flexible labs for students and faculty, along with collaborative student spaces.

The new science building will house in demand programs like health science, geospatial techniques and engineering thanks to Aquinas’ partnership with Western Michigan University.

Aquinas College is in the public phase of the campaign now after raising 60 percent of the funds via private donations.

Find out more about the campaign and how its helping to improve the 117 acre campus and benefit the nearly 2,000 students.

