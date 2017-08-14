Crews battling blaze at Rockford Corner Bar





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews in Rockford are battling a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 4:54 a.m. Monday. The bar is located at 31 N Main Street in Rockford.

Authorities say at least three departments are on scene, and flames were showing from the building when they arrived.

Our crew on scene could see flames shooting from the building as crews worked to put out the fire.

Dispatchers were not able to confirm whether or not anyone was inside at the time of the fire, however they do not believe anyone was inside because the bar was closed when it broke out.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

