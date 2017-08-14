Cutest Rescue Pet Contest: Enter to win

Do you have the cutest rescue pet? We want to see your pictures!

On Aug. 19, WOOD TV8 is partnering with Fox Subaru for the Clear the Shelters campaign. Find out more about the campaign by clicking or tapping here.

Enter our contest and provide the name of your rescue pet and the shelter where it was adopted and you have a chance to win free car washes from Fox Subaru.

The person whose photo receives the most votes will win 52 car washes at Fox Shine Car Wash, located at 3120 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.

You can submit only one photo during the contest. Voters can submit one vote per day. The contest begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27, 2017.

The winner will be announced on eightWest on Aug. 28, 2107. Full rules can be found in the contest below.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

