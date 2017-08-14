Deputies: Man critically injured in Kzoo Co. shooting

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say a man was critically injured in a shooting early Monday.

Deputies say the man was found around 4 a.m. at the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other information is available at this point.

This is a developing story.

