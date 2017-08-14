Detroit Pistons open at new arena Oct. 18

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are set to play their first game at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pistons released their 2017-18 schedule on Monday, and they’ll begin their season with the game against the Hornets. The Pistons are moving to the downtown arena after nearly three decades in suburban Auburn Hills.

>>Online: Full Pistons season schedule

The Detroit Red Wings will also play at the new arena. They will open their season at home Oct. 5 against Minnesota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

