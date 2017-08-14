Eagles announce tour dates with son of the late Glenn Frey

LOS ANGELES (AP/WOOD) — The Eagles are heading out on tour with a son of founding member Glenn Frey stepping in for his late father.

The band announced Monday that it will visit Greensboro, North Carolina; Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; and Detroit in October with Vince Gill. The shows will follow a Sept. 30 date with The Doobie Brothers in Seattle.

The Eagles played concerts in Los Angeles and New York last month for their first shows since Frey died at the age of 67 in January 2016.

His son Deacon filled in on guitar and vocals at the concerts and will join the band on tour in the fall.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com, according to eagles.com.

