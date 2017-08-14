Grants available for urban forestry projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking applications for grants supporting tree plantings and other activities that boost urban and community forest growth.

Officials say up to $90,000 in federal funds is available for projects around the state. Applicants can seek up to $20,000, depending on the project type.

All grants require a one-to-one match of funds. They can be cash contributions or services.

Local governments, nonprofit organizations, schools and tribal governments are eligible to apply.

In addition to planting trees, grants can be used for urban forest management, planning and training. Arbor Day celebrations and materials also can be funded.

Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 22.

Funded projects must take place on land that’s owned by or accessible to the public.

