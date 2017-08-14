Man pleads to sexually abusing boy years ago

Related Coverage Man charged with sex crime worked at church, school

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former youth pastor has admitted to sexually abusing a young boy in Jenison a decade ago.

Daniel Hoffman, 31, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities say Hoffman was being treated at a Zeeland hospital for a “psychotic break” last autumn when he told a nurse about the abuse. The victim, who used to be neighbors with Hoffman and is now an adult, confirmed to detectives that it happened between 2003 and 2008.

Since the period when the abused happened, Hoffman has worked at Jenison Public Schools and as a youth minister.

Hoffman was charged in May. He has been jailed without bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

