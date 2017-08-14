Medal of Honor recipient speaks in Illinois

President Donald Trump walks in with retired Army medic James McCloughan before bestowing McCloughan the nation's highest military honor the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump describes the heroism of Spc. 5 James McCloughan (left) before awarding him the Medal of Honor at the White House on July 31, 2017.

A military aide holds the Medal of Honor that President Donald Trump will bestow to retired Army medic James McCloughan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Washington. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam.

President Donald Trump presents Spc. 5 James McCloughan with the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House on July 31, 2017.

President Donald Trump listens as retired Army medic James McCloughan speaks to him, after bestowing the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to McCloughan, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Washington. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump hugs retired Army medic James McCloughan after bestowing the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to him, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Washington. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump applauds as retired Army medic James McCloughan points to his family after bestowing the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to McCloughan, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Washington. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Retired Army medic James McCloughan, left, points to people in the audience after President Donald Trump bestowed the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to McCloughan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam.