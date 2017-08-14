Noose hung on playground equipment at Muskegon school

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) – Police are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a piece of playground equipment at a Muskegon elementary school on Sunday.

Police were alerted about the noose at Glenside Early Childhood Center’s playground around 7:45 p.m. after a local man posted a picture of it on Facebook, a Muskegon Police Department release said.

After officers went to the playground and couldn’t find the noose, they contacted Muskegon Public Schools and learned the district had removed it from the equipment earlier that day, according to the release. The noose is now in police possession.

Monday, Muskegon Public Schools sent a letter to parents and employees regarding the incident. It read:

Dear Parents and Staff, By now you may have heard about a noose discovered at our Glenside Elementary School playground yesterday morning. A Head Start teacher found it, immediately called her supervisor, took a photo for the supervisor, and took it down right away. Surveillance video is being examined to determine who put it there. There were no other unusual events at Glenside or at any other school facilities. Today, Head Start staff reported to Glenside for their first day of work as planned. Glenside Elementary School houses ten early childhood classrooms, offices, and adult education classes. School will resume on Tuesday, September 5. “This symbol does not belong in a place of learning and will not be tolerated by our district or the surrounding community.” said Superintendent Justin Jennings.”

Anyone with information should contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

