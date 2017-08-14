Ottawa Co. authorities warn of phone fraud

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch out after reports of scammers claiming to work for the department and trying to get money.

The sheriff’s office said that it got several reports of scammers calling residents pretending to be deputies or detectives. The scammers told the residents there were outstanding warrants for their arrest or tickets that required payment. They asked for credit or debit card numbers to pay those made up debts.

Capt. Mark Bennett from the sheriff’s office said the callers even provided a callback number and a department I.D. number, “both of which are bogus.”

“The sheriff’s office does remind residents that authorities would not call and ask for bond money over the phone, and communications regarding warrants or tickets would be done either by U.S. mail or in person by a deputy or detective,” Bennett said in a Monday release.

Authorities say you should call them right away at 616.738.4000 if you receive a fraudulent phone call regarding unpaid tickets or warrants.

