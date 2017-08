KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was hit by a train in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed it happened around 10 p.m. Monday along the tracks between E. Michigan Avenue and E. Water Street. That’s near HopCat.

The condition of the pedestrian who was struck is not currently known, a KDPS lieutenant told 24 Hour News 8.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

