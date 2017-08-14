Pregnant again: Ginger Zee expecting baby boy

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Baby No. 2 is on the way for Rockford native Ginger Zee.

The Storm Team 8 alum turned ABC Network Chief Meteorologist made the announcement Monday morning on Good Morning America in front of the green screen.

“It’s going to get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody, because it’s already happening,” Zee said of her stomach. She assured viewers she’s doing well.

Zee said on Twitter her second boy is due February 2018.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

Zee gave birth to her first son, Adrian Benjamin, in December 2015, about 18 months after marrying reported Ben Aaron.

Months later, she competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” where she took third place.

Zee, a Rockford, Mich. native, began her career at WGRD-FM in Grand Rapids. She went on to hold on-air positions as a meteorologist for WEYI-TV in Flint, WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, and WMAQ-TV in Chicago.

