Remembering WOOD TV8 Sports Director Warren Reynolds

GRAND RAPID, Mich. (WOOD) – Today the WOOD TV8 Staff and members of the community came together to honor and remember former WOOD TV8 Sports Director Warren Reynolds.

Over 130 people came out to the golf outing at Thousand Oaks Golf Club. The event supports two of Warren’s favorite causes, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

It’s the 18th annual golf event, and it’s been 17 years since Warren passed away after a battle with cancer. When Warren wasn’t on air covering West Michigan sports he was an active member of our community supporting children, families and local sports.

Find out more about how you can get involved with the event next year.

Get involved and support the great work helping kids at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Learn about the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

