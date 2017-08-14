WOOD TV8 Working to “Clear the Shelters” Aug. 19th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is partnering with Fox Subaru and two local shelters — the Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids and Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County — for the National Wide adoption event “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday August 19th.

Below are the local shelters that are participating:

Humane Society of West Michigan

3077 Wilson Dr. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

616.453.8900

www.hswestmi.org

Harbor Humane Society

14345 Bagley St.

West Olive, MI 49460

616.399.2119

www.harborhumane.org

The Harbor Humane Society will be offering special discounts on Saturday. Cats five months and older are free with no adoption fees. Kittens fees will be 50%, only $45 dollars. There’s also the special that if you adopt one kitten you can adopt one more for free.

Adopting dogs also has special discount of dogs that are one year or older are only $100 instead of the $175 dollars.

Senior dogs that are seven years or older are only $25 dollars to adopt.

This year, more than 700 shelters are participating in Clear the Shelters. During last year’s campaign, more than 50,000 shelter animals were adopted.

For more information on the Clear the Shelters campaign or to find shelters across the country that are participating, go to cleartheshelters.com.

