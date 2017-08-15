1 injured in 5-car crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash on US-31 south of Grand Haven Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old man failed to brake and rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light. That car was shoved into a truck in front of it, which in turn was pushed into the back of a fourth vehicle. The vehicle that caused the crash then struck a fifth vehicle in the other southbound lane.

The driver of the car that was first rear-ended, 24-year-old Brittany Bunker of the Grand Haven area, was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital with a head injury that is not considered life-threatening. Sgt. Cal Keuning of the sheriff’s office said Bunker was in listed guarded condition Tuesday night.

No one else was hurt.

The name of the 30-year-old driver, who is from the Grand Haven area, was not released Tuesday.

