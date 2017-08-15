Aug. outlook: Weather reversal coming to W. MI

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood Published:
A satellite image of the Michigan's Lower Peninsula on Aug. 8, 2017. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The beginning of August can be sweltering, like in 2016. During the first two weeks of August last year, West Michigan received eight days with temperatures 85 degrees or warmer — including four 90 degree afternoons.

But this year, Michigan has been able to avoid the sweltering heat for the first two weeks of August. Temperatures are running two degrees below average.

The maps shows temperature departure from average in August 2017.

When it comes to precipitation, the dry trend that was established in July has continued into early August.

The map shows the August rainfall anomaly.

It appears the weather pattern for the second half of the month may flip.

The latest forecast model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for Aug. 19 through Aug. 29 shows an increase of temperatures for parts of the country west of the Rocky Mountains.

CFSV2 Temperature Forecast
August stats through 14th

The temperature increase is also reflected in the latest forecasts for the next to eight to 14 day.

The map show the eight to 14 day temperature outlook.

In West Michigan, it appears the later half of the month will see a little more rain as well.

A map showing the eight to 14 day precipitation outlook for the United States. 

—–

More on woodtv.com:

Lake Michigan beach and boating conditions

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app