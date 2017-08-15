Aug. outlook: Weather reversal coming to W. MI





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The beginning of August can be sweltering, like in 2016. During the first two weeks of August last year, West Michigan received eight days with temperatures 85 degrees or warmer — including four 90 degree afternoons.

But this year, Michigan has been able to avoid the sweltering heat for the first two weeks of August. Temperatures are running two degrees below average.

When it comes to precipitation, the dry trend that was established in July has continued into early August.

It appears the weather pattern for the second half of the month may flip.

The latest forecast model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for Aug. 19 through Aug. 29 shows an increase of temperatures for parts of the country west of the Rocky Mountains.

CFSV2 Temperature Forecast August stats through 14th

The temperature increase is also reflected in the latest forecasts for the next to eight to 14 day.

In West Michigan, it appears the later half of the month will see a little more rain as well.

