Chief: Streets near Corner Bar will stay closed for days





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The head of the Rockford Department of Public Safety says it will be five to seven days before streets surrounding the burned out Corner Bar can safely reopen.

Chief David Jones said Tuesday afternoon that what’s left of the iconic building is very unstable, which is why the area has been taped off. He said crews will place large dumpsters at the curb Wednesday to catch any falling rubble so it won’t damage neighboring businesses.

“People visiting Rockford will have to be very cautious of that. We’ve had hundreds, if not thousands of spectators that are all visiting this local landmark. So everybody should be aware of the traffic patterns that are going to change in the future,” said Jones.

Jones said his agency, the Plainfield Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police all returned to the scene Tuesday to sift through the area surround the dumpster where Monday morning’s fire started.

Jones said security video from the street shows the fire started between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. – up to two hours before someone noticed the flames and called dispatchers.

The fire chief said officers patrolling the area also didn’t notice the dumpster fire at the time it started.

Jones said DTE is working with investigators to determine how gas built up in the business, fueling the fire for hours.

The fire chief said investigators will interview Corner Bar employees Wednesday to determine if something could have been put in the dumpster that would’ve ignited the fire. He cautioned no foul play is suspected.

The Corner Bar’s owners vowed Tuesday to reopen as soon as possible. As for salvaging parts of the building, Jones remains hopeful.

“As you know, this is an icon for the Rockford community. It’s called the Corner Bar because it truly is the cornerstone of our city. And we’re working very hard with engineers and structural engineers to try to come up with a plan to try to save the front fascade of the building.”

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

