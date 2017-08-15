Chief: Streets near Corner Bar will stay closed for days

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The head of the Rockford Department of Public Safety says it will be five to seven days before streets surrounding the burned out Corner Bar can safely reopen.
Chief David Jones said Tuesday afternoon that what’s left of the iconic building is very unstable, which is why the area has been taped off. He said crews will place large dumpsters at the curb Wednesday to catch any falling rubble so it won’t damage neighboring businesses.
“People visiting Rockford will have to be very cautious of that. We’ve had hundreds, if not thousands of spectators that are all visiting this local landmark. So everybody should be aware of the traffic patterns that are going to change in the future,” said Jones.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions
Jones said his agency, the Plainfield Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police all returned to the scene Tuesday to sift through the area surround the dumpster where Monday morning’s fire started.
Jones said security video from the street shows the fire started between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. – up to two hours before someone noticed the flames and called dispatchers.
The fire chief said officers patrolling the area also didn’t notice the dumpster fire at the time it started.
Jones said DTE is working with investigators to determine how gas built up in the business, fueling the fire for hours.
The fire chief said investigators will interview Corner Bar employees Wednesday to determine if something could have been put in the dumpster that would’ve ignited the fire. He cautioned no foul play is suspected.
The Corner Bar’s owners vowed Tuesday to reopen as soon as possible. As for salvaging parts of the building, Jones remains hopeful.
“As you know, this is an icon for the Rockford community. It’s called the Corner Bar because it truly is the cornerstone of our city. And we’re working very hard with engineers and structural engineers to try to come up with a plan to try to save the front fascade of the building.”
Corner Bar fire in Rockford
Corner Bar fire in Rockford x
