Corrections deputy injured trying to catch inmate

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County Correctional Center deputy was injured Tuesday trying to catch an inmate that jumped off an elevated ledge.

The incident happened around 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in a general housing unit at the Calhoun County Correctional Center, according to authorities. The inmate was being held there while waiting for a trial on felony charges, authorities said.

In a release, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a female inmate was found climbing over the security railing on the second tier walkway. The deputy positioned beneath the inmate tried to catch her when she jumped, and was injured in the process.

Both of them were taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were released, authorities said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

