Exciting new exhibits at AQS Quilt Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With ArtPrize just a little more than a month away, we are counting down to those artistic displays filling many spaces around Grand Rapids. Although, you don’t have to wait for ArtPrize… in fact, an artistic display is taking center stage this week in our community.

Bonnie Browning from the American Quilter’s Society joined us in studio to talk Quilt Week!

More than 15,000 people are, once again, pouring into Grand Rapids this week to enjoy four days of the best in international quilt and textile artistry.

The show kicks off tomorrow and runs through Saturday, August 19th at DeVos Place Convention Center. This will be the 6th year hosting the AQS Quilt Show in Grand Rapids.

Plus! Over $50,000 in prizes and awards for quilting excellence.

AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a series of workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry.

WHAT ARE THE EXCITING NEW EXHIBITS THIS YEAR?

Freehand Patchwork by Danny Amazonas,

America’s Heritage of Appliqué Quilts from the Christ Collection

New Quilts From an Old Favorite: Flying Geese from the National Quilt Museum

TIMES/TICKET INFO FOR AQS QUILTWEEK?

AQS QuiltWeek is open to the public and admission includes access to all special exhibits and the Merchant Mall with more than 250 vendor booths.

Tickets are available for single and multi-day passes at http://www.QuiltWeek.com.

Wednesday, August 16 through Friday, August 18: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

