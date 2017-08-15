GR City Commission denies 6th Street Bridge study

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After discussion of making some changes to an iconic Grand Rapids bridge, the Grand Rapids City Commission has rejected the proposal.

On Tuesday, the commission voted on a proposal to perform a $50,000 study to determine if 6th Street Bridge should be exclusively for pedestrians.

One of the oldest metal truss bridges in Michigan, 6th Street Bridge can be a tight squeeze for vehicles traveling in opposite directions.

The bridge was built in 1886, and is on the National Register of Historic Places and a State Historical Site according to a Facebook page dedicated to it.

