GRPD: Swastika flag hung on I-196 overpass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a swastika flag was hung over an overpass near downtown Grand Rapids.

It was seen over I-196 on the Coit Avenue overpass Monday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8.

Grand Rapids police said the swastika flag was hanging over the highway for a short time and it was quickly removed.

Authorities don’t have a description of the suspect in the case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

