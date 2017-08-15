M-44 closed, outages after truck hits wires near Rockford

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of homes and businesses are without power in the Cannon Township area after a dump truck hit utility lines on M-44.

The incident happened at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of M-44/Belding Road in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

Dispatchers said a dump truck raised its bucket, snagging a line. Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the tension caused a 50-foot utility pole to snap.

Authorities have closed M-44 between Myers Lake and Egypt Valley avenues while they handle the situation.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

No one was injured in the incident, according to dispatchers.

Approximately 320 Consumers Energy customers are without power, according to the company’s outage map. Consumers Energy expects power to be fully restored to the area by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

