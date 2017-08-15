Man killed in fiery wrong-way crash identified

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a Wayland man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on US-131 Sunday.

The Allegan County Sherriff’s Office said 29-year-old Sean Barone died after colliding with another vehicle while he was traveling the wrong way on US-131.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of US-131 north of the Shelbyville exit in Wayland Township, according to police.

Authorities said calls were coming in about a vehicle parked in the southbound lane with no lights on. While heading to the scene, reports of a fiery head-on crash at the same location began coming in.

After several vehicles were able to swerve around him, Barone eventually collided with a 22-year-old Plainwell area man. The crash trapped the other driver in his vehicle, which caught fire.

Deputies were able to keep the fire under control with fire extinguishers until the Wayland Fire Department was able to arrive and completely extinguish the flames. The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was taken to Spectrum

Butterworth Hospital with a severe leg injury and concussion-like symptoms, neither of which were life-threatening.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in regards to the deceased driver, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

