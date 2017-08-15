Man to be charged in wife’s death; suspects still sought

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of a Berrien County woman shot and killed inside her own home is now facing a homicide charge, but the search for suspects continues, according to investigators.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says John Benton Lewis, 49, is in jail in connection to the shooting death of Carla Jean Lewis.

He was the one who called in the shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday. John Lewis told dispatchers that men entered his home and shot his wife in the basement of their home, located in the 1400 block of Lawndale Avenue in Niles Township.

John Lewis was first arrested on an unrelated charge of violating the Medical Marijuana Act, according to investigators. It’s unclear what evidence led to the homicide charge.

Authorities say they’re still looking for the people who took the victim’s dark-colored 2008 Mazda CX-9, which has the Michigan license plate of CMY3721. The sheriff’s office says anyone inside the vehicle “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone who spots the vehicle is encouraged to call 911.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office plans to release additional information about the case after John Lewis is formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

