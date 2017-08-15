Mom blindsided by plea deal in 1-year-old’s death





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a 1-year-old who died at a Muskegon day care is upset, saying the prosecutor didn’t tell her the former day care owner was being given a plea deal.

The plea agreement means Keysha Collins won’t go to jail unless she violates probation.

The baby’s mother reached out to 24 Hour News 8 Monday night with her frustration. On Tuesday morning, 24 Hour News 8 reached out to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson apologized for the deal made Friday.

“Although I was not consulted nor did I authorize the deal, I’m taking full responsibility for it and have assured the victim’s family that I am going to personally make sure that it gets fixed,” Hilson said.

Korey Brown, 1, was found dead in April at Keysha Keepers Daycare. His body was covered in bruises and bite marks and his head was swollen. Collins isn’t accused of harming the boy herself; rather, authorities say she was asleep when another child had “contact” with Korey.

“I’m just very disappointed in how this turned out,” Korey’s mom, Bryanna Reasonover, told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. “They told me that it was going to be something different. I don’t see how they butchered this whole case.”

Under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, Reasonover has the right to be aware of sentencing, make a statement at those proceedings, and be informed of plea deals. She said she was promised that would be the case — but it wasn’t. Instead, Hilson admitted, she was informed after it was done.

“She never got charged with what she was supposed to get charged with,” Reasonover said of Collins.

Collins was charged with attempted second-degree child neglect and second-degree child abuse, which means she could have been sent to prison for up to 15 years.

But as part of the deal, the child abuse charge was dropped in exchange for a no contest plea to the neglect charge. A Muskegon judge committed to sentencing Collins to one year of probation, meaning Collins would go to jail only if she violated probation.

“I just feel like justice was not served for Korey,” his mother said.

The prosecutor is calling the deal a mistake, saying there was a lack of communication between his office and the victim’s family.

“It was clearly an honest mistake. There was nothing intentional done,” Hilson said.

He said he will take care of it.

“Ultimately, it’s going to put this case back to what it was originally at prior to the plea on Friday,” he said.

Hilson wouldn’t go into detail about how he would fix the deal. He did say that he will review victims’ rights protocols with his staff to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

