Motorcyclist injured in crash near South Haven

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Authorities on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on M-43 in South Haven Township Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (South Haven Area Emergency Services Authority/Facebook)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash near South Haven Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on M-43 near the Park Meadows Apartments in South Haven Township, according to a South Haven Police Department news release.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading east in the westbound lane of M-43 at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. The 67-year-old Bangor man was not wearing helmet, the release said.

The driver of the SUV and passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.