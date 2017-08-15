Motorcyclist injured in crash near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash near South Haven Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on M-43 near the Park Meadows Apartments in South Haven Township, according to a South Haven Police Department news release.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading east in the westbound lane of M-43 at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. The 67-year-old Bangor man was not wearing helmet, the release said.

The driver of the SUV and passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

