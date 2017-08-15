Pavilion Twp. board approves rezoning of cornfield

Related Coverage Kzoo Co. residents concerned over rezoning of cornfield

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 209-acre plot of farmland in Pavilion Township will become an industrial plot following a unanimous vote to rezone the property.

At the Pavilion Township Board meeting Monday, the board voted 5-0 to rezone the plot to industrial use, which has been in the township’s master plan since 2000.

Neighbors of the plot have voiced concerns of what will happen to the value of their homes if an industrial facility is built on the land.

The land was previously owned by a farmer who donated it to the Kalamazoo County Foundation when he died. In a statement, the foundation said the property’s use will be important for job creation in Kalamazoo County.

“Soon after receiving the gift of this property, we learned how unique this site was for future job creation in Kalamazoo County,” foundation vice president Susan Springgate said in the statement. “Consistent with the Township master plan, KZCF is working in the Township and economic development agencies for the necessary rezoning.”

