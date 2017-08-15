Police and school officials search for racist graffiti culprit

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police and school officials are trying to figure out who wrote racist statements on a statue at Muskegon High School.

The Charles H. Hackley statue that sits outside Hackley Stadium on school grounds was found defaced Tuesday morning.

The graffiti, which is being cleaned off, includes use of racial slurs like the n-word, “go back to Africa” and “our country, not yours”.

Its discovery comes one day after a noose was found hanging on a Muskegon playground.

Muskegon Public Schools says they are working with the Muskegon Police Department to review surveillance video in the area.

Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings

