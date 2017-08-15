Raising Strong Black Women: panel discussion open to public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You still have time to get involved in GR Reads, an adult summer reading program with The Grand Rapids Public Library! It’s so much more than just picking up a good book, because they pair books with free and interesting events.

This week’s event is centered around the book “You can’t touch my hair: and other things I still have to explain” by Phobe Robinson. The book is a hilarious and timely essay collection that explores topics on race, gender, and pop culture.

This Thursday, August 17th, the library will host a panel discussion titled “Raising Strong Black Women” featuring community leaders who will lead the discussion and share their insights. Here to tell us more about it is one of the panelists, Kristian Grant.

Raising Strong Black Women Panel Discussion

Thursday, August 17, 2017, 7:00 pm

Main Library 111 Library St NE

Black women are surrounded by stereotypes about their hair, their education, and their attitudes. Join for a community discussion about raising the next generation of black women.

Topics will include counteracting negative stereotypes, empowerment, bullying, and the balance of protecting our daughters without sheltering them too much. Community leaders Nadia Brigham, Rebecca Diffin, Kristian Grant, and Darlene O’Neil will lead the discussion and share their insights and wisdom.

