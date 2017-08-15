Report: Downtown GR parking issues leading to office vacancies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Limited and costly parking in downtown Grand Rapids is pushing more companies out of the city’s central business district, according to a new report by commercial real estate firm CBRE Grand Rapids.

For the first time in a decade, the central business district had more office vacancies than surrounding city areas, according to the report. In the first six months of this year, the central business district averaged a 12.9 percent vacancy rate – half a percentage point higher than surrounding suburban areas.

“The availability and cost of downtown parking continues to be a concern for office users, and suburban office vacancy rates continues (sic) to fall as users migrate from downtown to mitigate parking costs,” the report states.

Vacancy rates increased during the first half of 2017 as several retail chains shuttered their stores, including Sears at Woodland Mall, MC Sports, Payless Shoes, and The Limited at Tanger Outlets in Byron Township and Woodland Mall.

However, Kent County still has one of the lowest office space vacancy rates in the country, at 2.6 percent in the first half of 2017, according to the report. CBRE found the tight supply of space slightly outpaced by demand is driving up rental prices and limiting leasing negotiability.

Construction companies are working fast to try to keep up with the pace, adding more than 1.4 million square feet of space in the first half of this year, according to the report.

Other companies are looking to move into old spaces. Advantage Solutions is waiting on state tax incentives before moving into the former Klingman’s furniture store, according to Wyoming city officials. The company wants to transform the 28th Street storefront for office use.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

