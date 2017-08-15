State’s largest infant death increase in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new report shows the number of infant deaths in Michigan is decreasing, though the numbers continue to rise in some West Michigan communities.

The Right Start report from the Michigan League for Public Policy, which was released Tuesday, says the number of infant deaths statewide fell 6.7 percent between 2010 and 2015.

>>Online: MLPP report on infant deaths

However, some of the biggest increases in infant deaths in the state were in West Michigan. The number of deaths more than doubled in Muskegon, jumping 131 percent. That’s the biggest jump in the state.

Kentwood also saw an increase of 84 percent. Infant deaths were also up 35 percent in Holland, 4 percent Battle Creek and 1 percent Kalamazoo.

Infant deaths dropped sharply in Portage, down 40 percent. They were also down 27 percent in Wyoming and 26 percent in Grand Rapids.

