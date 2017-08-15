Toughest colleges to get into: Where W. MI ranks

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to seven of the 20 most difficult colleges to get into in the state, according to 2017 rankings by the data-crunching site, Niche.com.

The site said its researchers based the rankings on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test score data from the U.S. Department of Education.

As many likely expected, the University of Michigan- Ann Arbor took the top spot, with an acceptance rate of 32 percent and a SAT range of 1280 to 1480. However, you might not recognize many of the others on the list.

Andrews University in Berrien Springs came in right behind U of M, with an acceptance rate of 37 percent and a SAT range of 930 to 1220. The Seventh-day Adventist college earned high marks for its academics, diversity and value.

Kalamazoo College ranked sixth with an acceptance rate of 70 percent and an SAT range of 1078-1370, ahead of Michigan State University.

Here are the top 20 most difficult public and private Michigan colleges to get into, according to Niche.com:

  1. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
  2. Andrews University – Berrien Springs
  3. College for Creative Studies – Detroit
  4. Lawrence Technological University – Southfield
  5. Rochester College – Rochester Hills
  6. Kalamazoo College – Kalamazoo
  7. Kettering University – Flint
  8. Michigan Technological University – Houghton
  9. University of Michigan – Dearborn
  10. Albion College – Albion
  11. Michigan State University – East Lansing
  12. Aquinas College – Grand Rapids
  13. Calvin College – Grand Rapids
  14. Madonna University – Livonia
  15. Hope College – Holland
  16. University of Detroit Mercy – Detroit
  17. Oakland University – Rochester
  18. Spring Arbor University – Spring Arbor
  19. Adrian College – Adrian
  20. Cornerstone University – Grand Rapids

To see where other Michigan schools rank, visit Niche.com’s website.