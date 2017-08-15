Toughest colleges to get into: Where W. MI ranks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to seven of the 20 most difficult colleges to get into in the state, according to 2017 rankings by the data-crunching site, Niche.com.
The site said its researchers based the rankings on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test score data from the U.S. Department of Education.
As many likely expected, the University of Michigan- Ann Arbor took the top spot, with an acceptance rate of 32 percent and a SAT range of 1280 to 1480. However, you might not recognize many of the others on the list.
Andrews University in Berrien Springs came in right behind U of M, with an acceptance rate of 37 percent and a SAT range of 930 to 1220. The Seventh-day Adventist college earned high marks for its academics, diversity and value.
Kalamazoo College ranked sixth with an acceptance rate of 70 percent and an SAT range of 1078-1370, ahead of Michigan State University.
Here are the top 20 most difficult public and private Michigan colleges to get into, according to Niche.com:
- University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
- Andrews University – Berrien Springs
- College for Creative Studies – Detroit
- Lawrence Technological University – Southfield
- Rochester College – Rochester Hills
- Kalamazoo College – Kalamazoo
- Kettering University – Flint
- Michigan Technological University – Houghton
- University of Michigan – Dearborn
- Albion College – Albion
- Michigan State University – East Lansing
- Aquinas College – Grand Rapids
- Calvin College – Grand Rapids
- Madonna University – Livonia
- Hope College – Holland
- University of Detroit Mercy – Detroit
- Oakland University – Rochester
- Spring Arbor University – Spring Arbor
- Adrian College – Adrian
- Cornerstone University – Grand Rapids
To see where other Michigan schools rank, visit Niche.com’s website.