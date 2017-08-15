What caused teen’s sudden, constant seizures?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Sarah and Pedro Mendez have kept count: Tuesday marked their 19th straight day at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“I’m not going anywhere, either,” Sarah Mendez told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday from the lobby of the Grand Rapids hospital. “I mean, my baby’s upstairs.”

Their 14-year-old son Diego caught a nasty fever about three weeks ago. After several trips to various doctors, it was believed to be just a bug.

But then things got worse.

“He started having a seizure,” his mother said.

The seemingly healthy Holland teenager was rushed to the hospital. He remained there Tuesday.

Doctors have kept him in a medically-induced coma to prevent constant seizures. They’ve run several tests, but still don’t have answers.

“None of the tests have come back positive. They don’t know what it is,” Mendez said Tuesday, fighting back tears. “They just don’t know what’s wrong.”

Doctors aren’t sure yet, but told Diego’s parents it could be a case of FIRES: febrile infection-related epilepsy syndrome. It’s an incredibly rare brain disorder that develops in children not long after a fever and leads to frequent seizures –- up to hundreds per day.

“We don’t know if when he comes out (of the coma) if he’s going to be OK. We don’t know if he’ll be the same. He probably won’t be,” Mendez said.

As the medical team continues to work to figure out exactly what’s wrong with Diego, photos of him and his friends and family — the lives he’s touched — surround his hospital room, along with messages of support.

His parents are left relying on their faith in a time of such frightening unknowns and hoping someone somewhere has answers.

“That’s like all we have right now is prayers and we’re asking for a miracle,” Mendez said.

While money is the last thing on the Mendez’s mind, they face mounting medical costs. Friends have created a YouCaring page to help cover those bills.

