4th annual Wings of Mercy 5k event coming in August

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wings of Mercy has helped thousands of people get access to care across the country since 1991.

The nonprofit organization uses volunteer pilots to get people suffering from illnesses to the best care at hospitals around the U.S.

On Aug. 26, the Wings of Mercy will hold its 4th annual Runway 5K Run and Walk at the West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland. Participants will be able to run on the runway, and take part in other activities at the event.

There is a $30 sign-up fee to take part in the event, with a portion of the funds going towards the travel expenses for the travel expenses.

There will be free airplane flights for kids ages 8 to 17, a pancake breakfast, a silent auction and other attractions.

For more information, visit http://www.wingsofmercy.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

