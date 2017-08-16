1 shot, 1 stabbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after one person was shot and another stabbed in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Newberry Street NE just west of Coit Avenue NE, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed.

A female was shot in the abdomen. A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back and had a slash on his forehead, police said. Both were hospitalized.

The assailant fled on foot, GRPD said. As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody.

A K-9 was brought in to try to track the suspect. The 24 Hour News 8 crew on the scene saw at least a dozen police cruisers along Newberry.

Active scene at Coit and Newberry NE in #GR. Neighbors say police responded just 15 minutes ago. I count a dozen police cruises here.@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/btJJnDa6oV — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) August 17, 2017

This is a breaking story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. Check back for details as they become available.

