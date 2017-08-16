Authorities seek Ionia man for questioning in crimes

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for tips leading to an Ionia man wanted for questioning in connection to a string of crimes.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to talk to 32-year-old Justin Wayne Rogers about a series of crimes that happened in the county in the last two weeks. Authorities are not disclosing what type of crimes they’re investigating.

Anyone with information regarding Rogers’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatchers at 616.527.0400 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

