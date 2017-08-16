Berrien County man charged with wife’s death

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed his wife in Berrien County is facing homicide and drug charges, according to authorities.

Investigators said 49-year-old John Benton Lewis has been charged with first degree premeditated murder, which is a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole.

Authorities said officers went to the couple’s home around 5:56 p.m. on Aug. 13, located a 1429 Lawndale Ave. in Niles Township. Upon arrival, officers discovered 55-year-old Carla Jean Lewis had been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said.

In a release, Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael J. Sepic said an autopsy revealed she had suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to the head that was fatal.

John Lewis originally reported the incident to authorities as a home invasion, telling dispatchers that men entered the home and shot his wife in the basement, authorities said.

According to the release, the results of forensic examination of the crime scene, the autopsy and witness interviews resulted in John Lewis being charged with first degree murder.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered Lewis was not in compliance with the Medical Marijuana Act, resulting in a felony charge of manufacture of marijuana.

Authorities said Lewis was arraigned Wednesday for first degree premediated murder with a bond set at $1 million with GPS monitoring. Lewis was arraigned Tuesday for the marijuana charge.

Sepic said in the release that Lewis will have a preliminary examination conference on at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 for both charges, and a preliminary examination hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 for the charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

