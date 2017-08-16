Cedar Point unveils new ‘Steel Vengeance’ coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — On National Roller Coaster Day, Cedar Point unveiled a new ride that will make its debut next year.

The Ohio-based theme park announced Wednesday that it will open the world’s tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster called Steel Vengeance. A coaster previously known as the Mean Streak is being transformed into the new attraction.

The ride will be 205 feet tall, travel 74 miles per hour and have a duration of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

According to Cedar Point, it broke 10 world records for hybrid roller coasters, including height, speed, steepest and longest drop and most airtime.

Steel Vengeance will be located in the FrontierTown portion of the park.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

