Dismemberment suspect charged with murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect already charged with dismembering a man’s body in Newaygo County has now been charged with killing him in Muskegon County.

Anthony Blamer, 29, of Fremont was charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a second-time habitual offender, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday.

The charges are in connection the death of D’Anthony Keenan.

Citing a confession from Blamer, investigators say the men argued over money after they met in North Muskegon so Blamer could install a stereo system in Keenan’s Chevrolet Tahoe. Blamer said Keenan drew a gun and was accidentally shot in the head as the pair fought over it. Detectives said Blamer told them the gun was fired repeatedly and Keenan was shot multiple times inside the SUV.

Blamer then allegedly drove the SUV and body to the Fremont area, where he left both at a carpool lot. Detectives say he returned the next day with a chainsaw he bought at Walmart and removed Keenan’s head and hands. His motive, authorities said, was to slow the identification of the victim.

Part of Keenan’s body was discovered along a trail in the Manistee National Forest on Aug. 5. Authorities ultimately identified him through a birthmark.

Investigators developed Blamer as a suspect after reviewing the victim’s Facebook activity, a detective testified in court.

Blamer reportedly led investigators to where he left a bag containing the remainder of Keenan’s body in Oceana County and also took them to the swamp where he dumped the chainsaw.

Last week, he was charged with felony disinterment or mutilation of a dead body and felony concealing the death of an individual.

Keenan, 24, of Muskegon, leaves behind two young children.

