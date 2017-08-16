Former Congressman Vern Ehlers dead at 83

Related Coverage New GR Amtrak station now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Congressman who served Kent, Barry and Ionia counties for nearly two decades has died.

Former Congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release from a former staffer. He was 83 years old.

Ehlers represented the 3rd Congressional District from December 1993 until he retired in January 2011. Before that, Ehlers was a four-term member of the Kent County Board of Commissioners, spent two years serving in Michigan’s House and eight years in the state Senate.

Ehlers also worked as a nuclear physicist and college professor, according to the Wednesday news release.

The Amtrak station that opened in Grand Rapids in 2014 bears the name of the well-respected congressman.

Memorial services for Ehlers is pending. Zaagman Memorial Chapel plans to post service details on its website when information becomes available.

