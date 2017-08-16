Fun, inflatable kids experience hits the West Michigan entertainment scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Here in West Michigan, we love exploring the water – swimming, boating – it’s such a fun way to stay cool and have fun in the summertime.

We recently found a whole new kind of water experience, called “Jump Island“. It’s really unique, and involves all kinds of great elements, including: swimming, obstacles, inflatables, and lots of excitement.

In the video above, we take you to the Ionia State Recreation Area, where Jump Island is located! Take a look.

This is the 3rd Jump Island in the state, the other two are on the east side of Michigan. It’s now turned into a franchise, started by John and Nicole Harris.

This is such a fun addition to the West Michigan entertainment scene, brand new this summer.

There are different packages available, and right now there are some awesome deals to take advantage of. You can head online to https://www.gojumpisland.com/ to make a reservation – just put in the code “eightWest”, and you’ll get 50% off your first 45-minute session at the Ionia location.

Jump Island is offering deals on different packages through Groupon as well.

Keep in mind, you must be 48 inches tall to experience Jump Island and life jackets are required, which they provide.

Jump Island – Ionia

Sessions Lake at the Ionia Recreation Area State Park

Open 7 days a week 11am-8pm

eightWest special: use code “eightWest” for 50% off your first 45 minute session (per booking)

248-773-6045

