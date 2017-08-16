Sparta PD: Man charged in grandma’s beating death

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man is in the Kent County jail in connection to his grandmother’s beating death in Sparta.

Sparta police say Matthew Malleaux was formally charged Tuesday with open murder in connection to the death of 85-year-old Anne Parker.

The two were living together at a home in the 100 block of Clark Street NW near South Union Street, according to police.

Sparta police say Parker’s medical alert device sent them to the home during the early morning hours of Aug. 7. When officers arrived, Malleaux attacked police and a paramedic, authorities said.

Police said Parker suffered blunt force trauma, but her injuries didn’t come from a weapon.

Malleaux was arrested for assaulting first-responders and held on a high bond. Police said he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, but it’s unclear what led to the murder.

Parker died Aug. 8, according to her online obituary posted by the Pederson Funeral Home. She leaves behind a sister, three children and nine other grandchildren, besides Malleaux.

